Other than that, she's just muddling along like everyone else, she swears. "We're still figuring out our groove, to be honest," she explained to E! News' Carissa Culiner at the ACM awards of how she and husband Mike Fisher, 38, are handling their new life as parents to both 4-year-old Isaiah Fisher and 3-month-old Jacob Fisher. "And I don't know if we'll ever figure it out, you know."

In the meantime, she's content to show images from the postnatal workouts that have knocked her literally on her back or tweet about the time her eldest dubbed her "Carefree Underwear" instantly sending her back to her elementary school days because, as the 36-year-old singer put it to E! News, "That's life."

Because fans are so used to the perfectly appointed persona that glides down red carpets, "For some reason I feel like, I don't know, people expect more of us 'celebrities,'" she continued. "And also everybody's very busy showing the highlight reels of their lives, right?"

But behind the sold out arenas and designer labels, "I mean, I'm a mom first and foremost. That's my favorite," she said. "I love my job, but that's my favorite role to play in, to be in. And, yeah, it's just, life is messy. We're all just figuring things out and it's a big ol' mess and it's fun."