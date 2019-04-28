Can't Hailey Bieber just soak up the sun in some peace?

The 22-year-old model is currently vacationing with her husband Justin Bieber in the Bahamas (same location where they got engaged) for a low-key getaway that included lots of tanning and relaxing in the sun. Hailey shared some pictures of her bronzed skin on social media, but some of her followers are taking issue with just how dark she got.

On Sunday evening, Hailey posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her in bed and smiling, although only half of her face is showing. She took the moment to throw the shade right back at her haters who took issue with her tanned skin.

"So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!! shoot!!!" she wrote.

Hailey added, "I'll do my best not to get so much sun next time I'm on vacation!"