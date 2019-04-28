It's another Bachelor baby shower, and this one put the spotlight directly on the baby.

Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk and wife and former contestant Lauren Luyendyk, formerly known as Lauren Burnham, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child, a baby girl, at a baby shower on Saturday.

At the event, Lauren, who is due to give birth in a little more than a month, showcased her baby bump in a white dress and had an ultrasound performed and screened in front of the guests—as did two of her pregnant friends—hairstylist and makeup artist Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista.

The party included a waffle bar and fresh fruit, and a cake with rainbow sprinkles. Guests played typical baby shower games, such as a competition among the male guests to chug milk out of a bottle. Arie and Lauren also played a game where they had to answer questions such as "Who will be better at singing lullabies?"