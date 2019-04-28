They grow up so fast...True Thompson, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is walking now!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday two videos of her cheering on her daughter as she takes a few wobbly steps without assistance towards her mother.

The milestone, filmed in a playroom and living room, comes weeks after the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's only child turned 1 and typically occurs around this age. In recent weeks, True had often used a baby walker to get around the house.

"Come here!" Khloe says to True in the video. "Yay!"