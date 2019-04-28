Pharrell Williams Brings Out Jay-Z, Diddy and More of the Biggest Rappers at Something in the Water

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 12:27 PM

Pharrell Williams, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

While the country music fans were partying at Stagecoach 2019 in California, the biggest names from the rap and R&B world united onstage at another festival on the East Coast, presented by Pharrell Williams.

Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Sean "Diddy" Combs were just some of the stars to perform as part of the "Pharrell and Friends" portion of his inaugural Something in the Water event at his hometown of Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday.

Other entertainers who took the stage included Snoop DoggUsherSZACharlie Wilson and Tyler the Creator. In addition, Travis Scottperformed a scheduled solo set.

Jay-Z, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z

The rapper pumps up the crowd.

Missy Elliott, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Missy Elliott

The rapper shows her pride for her home state.

Diddy, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Sean "Diddy" Combs

The rapper gestures towards the crowd.

Pharrell Williams, Diddy, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Pharrell Williams and Sean "Diddy' Combs

The two unite onstage.

Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dogg

The R&B star brings out the rapper onstage.

SZA, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

SZA

The alternative R&B singer is all smiles.

Timbaland, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Timbaland

The rapper smiles at the crowd.

Usher, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Usher

The R&B star appears entirely overdressed.

Travis Scott, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Travis Scott

The rapper performs a solo set.

Pharrell had announced the three-day festival last month. Friday's show was canceled due to bad weather.

"Thank you Virginia and @pharrell for an Incredible night," Usher wrote on Instagram. "Day 1 may have brought the rain but we came together and brought the Thunder #SITW #virginiabeach #twouptwodown."

"#SITW festival Thank You @pharrell you a Genius & you are Gifted so Giving the list goes on but most of all you are SO HUMBLE when many in your position may have not been you remain GRATEFUL that's why you are continuously BLESSED!" Missy wrote. "VIRGINIA even though I'm just getting over pneumonia & was still weak I was NOT going to miss this AMAZING moment! My Hometown VA 2 up 2 Down #757."

