Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her new man are Instagram official!

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday the first official photo of her and Zack Clayton Carpinello. In the pic, a selfie, he is driving the two in a car. Both are smiling.

The two headed to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. JWoww also shared a video of the two laughing together, with his arm around her, and one of them walking into the theme park.

"I've been trying to come back here for 11 yeas and having gone to Harry Potter World," she said. "I got surprised last night that we were coming here. I'm dying. Straight dying. I am my 12-year-old self right now."

On a recent episode of her co-star and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, JWoww revealed that she is dating a 24-year-old man, who she nicknamed "24." E! News later confirmed he is Zack, a wrestler from central New York, where the 34-year-old reality star also grew up.

"They're having fun," a source had told E! News. "They go to dinner and stay low-key. There are no secrets between them. For now, they just enjoy spending time together."