How Prince William Got Serious and Started Treating Kate Middleton Like a Queen

Watch : Kate Middleton Channels Diana With This Special Tiara

Prince William and Kate Middleton may still be many years away from becoming king and queen, but when the time comes, they'll be ready.

And those who enjoy having a monarchy in their midst can rest assured that William has picked just the right person to be by his side for the duration of the journey, much as Queen Elizabeth II did 75 years ago.

"I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen," royal biographer Penny Junor told People in 2020. "She doesn't outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

It was no secret that Kate, who's now the Princess of Wales, had been steadfastly stepping up as William took on more responsibility as time marched on—the concept never more stark than when his father became King Charles III upon the death of the queen in 2022 at the age of 96.

Having been together for more than two decades, Kate—who's turning 42 on Jan. 9—and William, 41, may be ye olde married couple, but even as blushing newlyweds they were expected to be elegant, magnanimous and endlessly stoic. Their three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—all bear a series of names signaling their rich heritage. They've had to carefully toe the modern-but-traditional line, coming across as more relatable than their predecessors but by no means normal.

All of which is considered a given. But the relatively young royals haven't always been the picture of propriety.