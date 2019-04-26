Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian is here for the "good vibes only."
On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent her "love" to a few of her Instagram haters. When she uploaded a selfie to the social media platform, many aired their thoughts and accused her of Photoshopping her picture to high heavens. And while she's admitted to Photoshopping some pics before, Khloe's message this time around was loud and clear: "you guys are really reaching."
"Good vibes only," the Good American founder captioned her post, along with a photo showing off her wavy blonde bob, minimal makeup look and freshly painted nails.
Soon after, she was met with the opposite of "good vibes" in her comment section. "Your eyes got pulled back too much," one person wrote, following a straight face emoji.
"now my eyes are pulled back? Lol," Khloe clapped back. "oh man… you guys are really reaching. But sure, whatever you want to believe."
The reality TV star continued, "I'm good with whatever babe much love sent your way."
Another person wrote, "One thing that stands out to me is that Khloé has a mole on her face. But yet 90% of her photos have been edited to the point where her mole has completely disappeared. It's as if she think we are dummies who can't see how unnatural her selfies are."
Sticking to her "good vibes only" mantra, the 34-year-old fashion mogul left a positive response.
"I do have A mole on my face. Thank you for noticing! I love my mole but sometimes after we put foundation on, I forget to wipe away the foundation. So sometimes it gets covered. I hope you have a beautiful day! I hope you're smiling"
However, not all comments were negative.
The E! reality TV star, Natalie Halcro wrote, "Cutie," while Kim Zolciak Biermann commented "Hey pretty face."
This isn't the first time Khloe has been accused of using Photoshop. Back in December, the KUWTK star said it was "sad" how much people "criticize something like an editing app," when users said she altered her picture.
"Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life? Maybe I'm just different... but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive," she wrote in response to an Instagram user. "Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticize something like an editing app."
She continued, "Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"
