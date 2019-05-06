Miley Cyrus is bringing glitz, glamour and more in her campy look on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

The blonde bombshell, who arrived alongside hubby Liam Hemsworth, is definitely a candidate for this year's best dressed category! Miley wore a metallic green and black mini-dress by Yves Saint Laurent, accessorizing the rocker-chic look with Bvlgari jewelry, patterned stockings and chunky black heels.

Cyrus really let YSL Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's structured design do the talking, instead opting for remarkably subdued makeup and hair. The "Malibu" songstress kept it natural with bronze eyeshadow, light pink lipgloss and plenty of highlighter. She wore her light blonde and fringe tresses pin straight.

Liam, however, looked dapper as ever in a classic black suit. Way to let your lady steal the spotlight, sir!