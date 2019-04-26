Demián Bichir is opening up about the recent passing of his wife, Stefanie Sherk.

"It is with courage, dignity and love for our Stefanie, that we confirm such information," he captioned his Instagram post. Earlier this week, reports surfaced the Canadian actress and model passed away at the age of 43.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News that her death was ruled a suicide. The causes of her death included anoxic encephalopathy—a condition caused by lack of oxygen to brain tissue—drowning and asphyxia. The case status is now listed as closed.

The Hateful Eight actor shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Wednesday, April 24, and has since uploaded several posts on Instagram about his wife.

"Stefanie was an extraordinary daughter, a generous loving sister, a smart and funny friend, a dignified, elegant and talented actor and a compassionate human," he began his in-depth message on Friday, April 26. "She was the perfect woman for me. My soul mate. My best friend."