What would the Met Gala be without an appearance from the one and only Rihanna?

As the years go on, some may wonder what the first Monday in May was even like before the pop superstar stepped onto the scene. As the first Monday in May approaches for 2019, the fashion world and fans alike are waiting with bated breath to see just what spectacular ensemble RiRi has up her couture sleeve this time around.

After all, she's set quite the precedent for herself in recent years of not only commanding the red carpet, but also upping the ante of what is possible when it comes to adhering to the theme.