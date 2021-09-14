2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

Come through, Rihanna! The "Pon De Replay" singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala.

By Mike Vulpo, Alyssa Morin Sep 14, 2021 2:10 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsRihannaMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Why Rihanna Runs This Town

It's time to "Take a Bow" because the Met Ball queen has arrived. Yes, Rihanna is in the building!

Always one to rise to the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder made a fierce and fabulous entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with her overly kitschy ensemble—and we're saying that in the best way possible. From her makeup to her clothes to the smallest of details, it's no wonder she reigns supreme at the star-studded event.

Since this year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," it's easy to see why the certified bad gal would take all of the fashion risks. Not that we'd expect anything less from the Savage x Fenty fashion designer. Because if there's anyone who knows how to carry out a theme, it's the "Diamonds" songstress.

The 33-year-old star brought the drama—and boyfriend A$AP Rocky—to the red carpet with her electrifying get-up. Somehow, she perfectly blended glamor and streetwear with a dramatic black coat from Balenciaga and a beanie.

photos
The Most Controversial Met Gala Outfits Ever

Her all-black outfit had a bit of shimmer as she wore a heavy diamond choker and jeweled headband, which was slightly covered by her beanie.

Since she's a beauty mogul, after all, Rihanna's makeup and hair also played an important role. The pop star wore purple eyeshadow and a dark lipstick that matched her moody aesthetic.

In true RiRi fashion, supporting The Metropolitan Museum of Art at New York's signature event is only the beginning for her big week in New York City. On Instagram, the Grammy winner hinted that she may keep the celebrations going with a private celebration.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

 

As she cryptically posted on her Stories, "If you planning a MET Ball after party..............don't."

Until then, Rihanna is reminding fashion lovers why she is always the one to watch on the red carpet especially at the Met Gala.

Back in 2018, the artist sported a silver-studded Pope-inspired outfit. She also co-chaired the party with Amal ClooneyDonatella Versace and Vogue's Anna Wintour. While she's not part of the committee or co-hosting this year, she's still embodying the spirit of the fashion extravaganza.

She is giving us over-the-top glamour and is serving us lewks. It's safe to say she showed up and showed out...once again.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

3

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

John Shearer/WireImage
John Shearer/WireImage
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John Shearer/WireImage
Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

For more fashion updates, OMG moments and more, read all about it, here.

Head to E!'s 2021 Met Gala blog for all the must-see photos and headlines from tonight's big fashion bash! And don't miss our Met Gala recap tomorrow, Sept. 14 on Daily Pop at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

3

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

5

Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in Her Most Avant-Garde Look Yet