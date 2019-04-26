Kendall Jenner Has the Ultimate Punchline for This Kid-Filled Family Photo

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, 2019 Coachella, Revolve Party

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When it comes to having kids, Kendall Jenner wants to avoid whatever's in the air. 

The supermodel sent fans into the weekend with quite the laugh on Friday when she shared a family photo of her and her sisters with their children. 

The shot was seemingly taken at Kanye West's Sunday Service during Coachella last weekend and features Jenner's famous siblings, including Kourtney KardashianKhloe KardashianKim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with their many youngsters. 

In the middle of the photo, Kendall was photographed looking at the group. The punchline came when she followed up the photo with a meme that read, "Pregnancy is in the air."

"Me: [a photo of a person with a bag over their head.]" 

Clearly, Kendall, who's an aunt to more than a handful of kiddos, has no interest in becoming a mom herself anytime soon. 

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

The post got plenty of attention from Kendall's famous friends, including newlywed Hailey Bieber, who commented, "AHHHAHAHAAA exactly."

A year ago, she got candid with Lana Del Reyin an interview for Elle about her family's many members. "It's forever growing," she said at the time. "Every time I think it's eased up, someone's popping out a baby."

Kendall also admitted, "It's obviously a bit weird that your little sister [Kylie Jenner] is having a baby before you. I didn't expect it to happen like this. But it's beautiful." 

As for her own baby plans, "I am ready to wait," the 23-year-old told Vogue last March. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

2019 Celebrity Babies

Bradley Cooper Says Fatherhood Changed Him

Prince Harry Steps Out With Kate Middleton

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, ANZAC Day Service

Prince Harry Makes a Surprise Appearance as Royal Baby Watch Continues

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Clarifies She’s Still ''Pregnant and Puking'' After Birth Rumors

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.