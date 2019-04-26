Tell us everything Taylor Swift!

It's been less than 24 hours since the Grammy winner released a new song called "ME!" And as fans continue to put the song on repeat and study the music video like nobody's business, Taylor is sharing new details about the making of the track.

For starters, the 29-year-old is gushing over Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie who made the song even more special.

"I've been a fan of his since the early Panic! At the Disco stuff. It's so exciting getting to make a song and video with someone who is that committed as performer. It just made it so much more playful and wild and mischievous having someone who is that excited about making music," she shared with Apple Music. "It really just lifts everything else up. So I really hope you like the new song ME!"