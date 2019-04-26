Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Into the Making of "ME!"

Tell us everything Taylor Swift!

It's been less than 24 hours since the Grammy winner released a new song called "ME!" And as fans continue to put the song on repeat and study the music video like nobody's business, Taylor is sharing new details about the making of the track.

For starters, the 29-year-old is gushing over Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie who made the song even more special.

"I've been a fan of his since the early Panic! At the Disco stuff.  It's so exciting getting to make a song and video with someone who is that committed as performer.  It just made it so much more playful and wild and mischievous having someone who is that excited about making music," she shared with Apple Music. "It really just lifts everything else up.  So I really hope you like the new song ME!"

As for the messaging behind the track, Taylor explained that it's all about celebrating who you are and your individuality.

"It's about not feeling like you're replaceable," she explained. "I feel like we're sent so many messages everyday that there's like a better version of us on a social media app with like better abs in a better vacation spot. But like you're the only one of you.  That's it, there's just you."

Since the new song debuted, Taylor has received rave reviews from plenty of excited fans including Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Hayley Kiyoko.

And in between giving thanks for all the support, Taylor is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of her music video.

In several Instagram Stories, the singer delivered a closer look into the set of the "ME!" music video.

"I'm going to give you a tour of my fake apartment. Check it out," she shared. "That's the fake Christmas tree. May or may not be a clue for something."

Say what?!

"This is the wall of cool chicks. I'm particularly happy about this wall," she shared when giving a glimpse of several photos including one of the Dixie Chicks. "Probably my favorite wall in the fake apartment."

We'd share more, but don't you want to check it out for yourself on Instagram now?

