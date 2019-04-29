by Ozodinobi Onyeabor | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you stan House Stark, House Targaryen, House Mormont or House Lannister, there's one thing we all can agree on: The women of Game of Thrones are stunning. Now, you can channel their Westeros (and Essos!) beauty with Urban Decay's gorgeous Game of Thrones collab. This cosmetics collection is as sought-after as the Iron Throne itself, so it's no surprise it sold out in a hot-as-dragon's-fire second.
But all is not lost: The exquisite—and exquisitely packaged—products are back in stock! So make like a direwolf and snap them up quick.
What better way to sit on the Iron Throne than with all the shimmery hues of the kingdoms under your command?
Ignite your smokey eye look and unleash your inner dragon.
Being honorable is a virtue. Ruling the Seven Kingdoms while looking this good may have to be your vice.
Article continues below
Valryian steel for a sharp-cut crease on your eyeshadow.
Rise from the dragon's inferno as the Mother of Dragons and Khalessi ("queen" for non-GoT viewers) with these highlighters.
You may not be of House Targaryen, but you can still have your cheeks flush of dragon's blood.
Article continues below
Lightweight and sharp with precision, this will have your eyes pierce. Oh, if looks could kill.
The powerful makeup army needed to reclaim the throne for the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?