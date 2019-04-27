Our Faves From Aldo's Spring Sale—Now Up to 50% Off

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it, you can never have too many shoes. And now that spring has sprung, we're loving trading our bulky boots for open-toed shoes that show off our pedicures. Feeling the same? Well, now's the time to stock up on your footwear at Aldo's Spring Sale event.

Booties, slides and wedges—all of the season's top trends are up to 50%, so take your pick (or several!) from our favorites below.

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Cutout Fashion High Heel

We love the cutouts in this spring fashion heel. Available in mustard, black or red.

SHOP NOW: $90 $45 at Aldo

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Ankle Cuff High Heel Sandal

This block heel is a must. Available in black or taupe. 

SHOP NOW: $90 $45 at Aldo

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Wedge Sandal

The wedge sandal is perfect for a first date or happy hour meetup. Available in red or brown suede.

SHOP NOW: $80 $55 at Aldo

Article continues below

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Strap Wedge Sandal

Get some height with this classic wedge. Available in brown, light pink, mustard or black.

SHOP NOW: $80 $60 at Aldo

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Modern Slide

This modern style slide with studs is a wardrobe staple for the summer. Available in navy, cognac or black.

SHOP NOW: $55 $27 at Aldo

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Slip-On Flat Sandal

At 50% off this is a deal we cannot pass up. Available in red, black or cognac.

SHOP NOW: $55 $25 at Aldo

Article continues below

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Ballerina Flat

Perfect for summer Fridays, these ballerina flats are stylish and comfortable. Available in blue, black or midnight.

SHOP NOW: $50 $25 at Aldo

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Ankle Boot

This ankle boot pairs well with denim or a maxi dress, your choice! Available in natural, black or cognac.

SHOP NOW: $120 $60 at Aldo

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Flat Loafer

This will be your go-to loafer for the spring! Available in red or black.

SHOP NOW: $80 $55 at Aldo

Article continues below

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Luxe Athletic Slide

This athletic slide is perfect for those on the go. Available in red, black or cognac.

SHOP NOW: $60 $30 at Aldo

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
KJ Apa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, India

Meet Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Beyonce's Go-To Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

Eva Mendes

Shopping With the Stars

Wardrobe Staples for the Modern Woman

Wardrobe Staples for the Modern Woman

Jared Goff

Athletes Who Model

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

E-Comm Trends: Dickies

Dickies Are Trending in Hollywood

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.