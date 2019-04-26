YouTube/Vevo
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 9:31 AM
YouTube/Vevo
It's confirmed: Taylor Swifthas another "daughter"—and by that we mean a new cat.
The Grammy winner dropped a few surprises on fans on Thursday and Friday beginning with when she visited a butterfly mural in Nashville. The artwork was quickly revealed to be tied to her new single, "ME!" which dropped at midnight along with an accompanying music video, both starring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.
If that wasn't enough of a Taylor Swift bonanza to kick off the weekend, the star also revealed she's welcomed a new member to her family. The 29-year-old cat lover is famously a mom to two cats, Olivia and Meredith, named after SVU's Olivia Benson and Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey.
However, she hinted at making it a trio when the mural, created by interactive street artist Kelsey Montague, featured three cats. Then, in the music video, Swift refers to two cats as her and Urie's "young daughters," before later being gifted with another kitten.
On Friday, the star confirmed it was indeed her new cat. "And then there were three…" she captioned a selfie with what appears to be the same animal.
In excellent timing, the star recently opened up to Time, which named her as one of 2019's Most Influential People, about how cats have impacted her. "No. 1 for me, most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with," she explained in a video. "I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought that I had to do this. This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies."
All that's left for Swift to share is...what's the little one's name!?
Of course, Swifties can count on Taylor to share when the time is right.
