Bubble Watch 2019: Which TV Shows Are in Danger of Being Canceled?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 7:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Black-ish, The Village, Empire, Hawaii

ABC, NBC, FOX

It's a stressful time out there for TV fans. With network upfronts around the corner, the fates of your favorite shows are being decided. Not every show will return for the 2019-2020 season.

While the renewals of some shows are just a formality at this point—think ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's This Is Us—it's a waiting game for others like Fox's Empire and CBS's The Code.

Below, we've rounded up all the shows yet to be renewed by CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC. The CW isn't canceling anything. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin and iZombie are all ending this year. Arrow and Supernatural will end during the 2019-2020 TV season.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

So, which shows should you start worrying about? Read on. The shows that have already been canceled and renewed can be found here.

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.

The Village

NBC

The Village (NBC)

A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.

AP Bio, A.P. Bio

NBC

AP Bio (NBC)

Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.

Article continues below

I Feel Bad

NBC

I Feel Bad (NBC)

This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.

Abby's, Natalie Morales

NBC

Abby's (NBC)

Ratings are not on Abby's side here.

Blindspot

NBC

Blindspot (NBC)

This show has been on the bubble before. Will now be the time it slides over to cancellation?

Article continues below

The Enemy Within, NBC

NBC

The Enemy Within (NBC)

NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.

Proven Innocent, Fox

Fox

Proven Innocent (Fox)

Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.

Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans

Fox

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.

Article continues below

The Cool Kids, Fox

Fox

The Cool Kids (Fox)

Expect these Kids to come back.

The Orville

Fox

The Orville (Fox)

Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?

The Passage

Fox

The Passage (Fox)

Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.

Article continues below

Star Season 2

Fox

Star (Fox)

Fox likes to be in the Lee Daniels business, this will probably be back.

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Fox

Empire (Fox)

Will Jussie Smollett's scandal lead to the show's cancellation? Probably not. Will he return? TBD.

The Code

CBS

The Code (CBS)

This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.

Article continues below

SEAL Team

CBS

SEAL Team (CBS)

Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.

Murphy Brown

CBS

Murphy Brown (CBS)

While there were rumors the show was already canceled, no decision has been made about the revival.

Happy Together

CBS

Happy Together (CBS)

What started out as one of the hottest projects quickly fizzled. CBS didn't order additional episodes here, so it's not looking great.

Article continues below

Fam, Nina Dobrev

CBS

Fam (CBS)

This could go either way, it depends on the strength of CBS's comedy pilots.

Man With a Plan

CBS

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.

Life in Pieces

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Life in Pieces (CBS)

This comedy just returned for its fourth season, so it's a bit early to call.

Article continues below

Madam Secretary, Tea Leoni, Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright, Colin Powell

CBS

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.

MacGyver

CBS

MacGyver (CBS)

It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.

Article continues below

Hawaii Five-0

CBS

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.

Bull

CBS

Bull (CBS)

Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?

Bless This Mess

ABC

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Established stars may not be enough to save this comedy. However, it's too soon to tell how it'll do.

Article continues below

For the People

ABC

For the People (ABC)

Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.

The Rookie, Nathan Fillion

ABC

The Rookie (ABC)

Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, this will likely return.

Whiskey Cavalier

ABC

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC)

Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.

Article continues below

Splitting Up Together

ABC

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.

The Fix

ABC

The Fix (ABC)

This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.

Speechless

ABC

Speechless (ABC)

Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.

Article continues below

Fresh Off The Boat

ABC

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, it'll be back.

black-ish

ABC

black-ish (ABC)

A renewal is just a formality at this point.

American Housewife

ABC

American Housewife (ABC)

Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year.

Article continues below

The Kids Are Alright

ABC

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.

Single Parents

ABC

Single Parents (ABC)

One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will likely return to ABC.

Schooled

ABC

Schooled (ABC)

ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.

Article continues below

The Goldbergs

ABC

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, HTGAWM

ABC

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.

Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz

ABC

Station 19 (ABC)

With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG , Renewals , Canceled

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jailbirds

Netflix Is Showing Viewers Love and Life Behind Bars With Jailbirds

The Passage

Bubble Watch 2019: The TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together?

Game of Thrones Episode 3

What's Going to Happen in Game of Thrones' Big Battle? Our Favorite Predictions

Gotham Series Finale

Gotham Series Finale Finally Gives Us Batman

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdile's First Interview as Engaged Couple

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.