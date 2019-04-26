NBC
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 7:46 AM
Watch out, here they come...and no, you can't unsee this.
Paul Rudd, who reprises his role of Ant-Man in the new Avengers: Endgame film, teamed up with retro music and parody fan Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to spoof an iconic '80s music video: Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." (And if you're too young to remember it, it's that song Adam Sandler sings in The Wedding Singer. You know, that movie your parents love.)
In the clip, Rudd, 50, sports a long, dark, teased '80s-style wig, makeup and an eye patch, impersonating band vocalist Pete Burns. Fallon, 44, wears a long red curly wig, channeling drummer Steve Coy. And the two not only recreated the scenes, shot for shot, they also provided the vocals.
Watch Rudd and Fallon's parody of Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" below:
And compare it to the original video:
"I want to thank you for being in that group with me," Fallon told Rudd on The Tonight Show.
"It took a while to- I didn't realize like, he's hard to sing, Pete Burns, to get it," Rudd said. "He's got such a strange vibrato."
"I FaceTimed my kids when we were filming that," he added. "I traumatized them. My son immediate said, he goes, 'Oh my God, you look like a Real Housewife of Atlanta.' And then he said, 'No, Orange County.'
