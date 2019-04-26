In the aftermath of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack, Prince William stands with the victims in their grief.

This week, the royal father of three has been in New Zealand on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. While in the country on Friday, the prince paid a touching visit to the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, one of two mosques targeted in the March terrorist shootings that killed 50 people and injured others.

Appearing before a room full of people at the mosque, William delivered lengthy remarks decrying division and hate and praising the people of New Zealand for their unity in a time of such tragedy.

"On the 15th of March, tragedy unfolded in this room," the royal strikingly noted in his introduction.