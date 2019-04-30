Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
There's nothing quite like the Met Ball. With designs that are out-of-this-world and the industry's biggest stars dazzling in them, the larger-than-life event is a full-on fashion extravaganza.
And while many celebs show up and show out year after year, only a few ensembles stop us in our tracks and make us want to do a death drop. We're talking Rihanna's famous Comme des Garçons get-up, Beyoncé's barely-there, jewel-adorned dress and Sarah Jessica Parker's fiery, flame-like Philip Treacy headdress.
No design is too risqué or over-the-top. In fact, flashy, one-of-a-kind pieces are encouraged on the first Monday in May.
And while some celebs take the theme as a light suggestion, others go above and beyond. Such was the case when the "Diamonds" singer graced the red carpet in a full-on Pope ensemble, complete with a papal tiara, for the 2018 Met Gala. Last year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and RiRi took us to church!
With that said, if fashion is the name of your game, keep scrolling to see the best Met Gala looks of all time. We'll be oohing and aahing right there with you.
Rihanna
The Fenty Beauty founder's larger-than-life gown by Guo Pei is fit for royalty. It's only a matter of time before this jaw-dropping ensemble is in history books.
Beyonce
There's no denying it: Bey shuts down every red carpet and this time around is no different. Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture gown, she turns heads at the 2015 Met Ball.
Priyanka Chopra
Carmen Sandiego, err, Priyanka, wears a Ralph Lauren trench dress that's classic but with a twist.
Solange
The 32-year-old star's ensemble is legendary for so many reasons. Playing up the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Solange carries Florida water in her crystal-netted handbag. Moreover, her Iris van Herpen black latex dress is hand-picked by a Twitter poll. One word: iconic.
Liu Wen
Deconstruction is one element to the 2017 theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." And the model's Off-White gown definitely showcases that design aspect, while also paying tribute to the designer.
Blake Lively
It's almost a sin how good Lively looks in this over-the-top custom Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry pieces.
Zendaya
Volume is the name of the game at the 2017 Met Gala, and The Greatest Showman star brings the drama with her brightly colored Dolce & Gabbana parrot print gown.
Gigi Hadid
The 24-year-old supermodel dazzles the red carpet with her stained-glass, optical illusion dress. The design is by none other than Versace.
Cardi B
Giving us her Sunday's best, the "I Like It" rapper puts the Catholic theme front and center with this lavish Moschino design and larger-than-life headpiece.
Ashley Graham
The body positive icon brings the heat to the 2017 Met Gala with her custom-made H&M gown.
Jennifer Lopez
The 49-year-old multi-hyphenate flaunts her curves and toned body with this red-hot ensemble by Versace. From the beaded dragon design to the see-through material, this is one fiery look!
Karolina Kurkova
The former Victoria's Secret model makes a statement (quite literally) with this cheeky Viktor & Rolf design at the 2005 Met Ball.
Naomi Campbell
Honoring the late Alexander McQueen, the supermodel stuns in a head-to-toe design from the fashion icon. Her gown is embellished with white tassels, intricate embroidery and feathery details.
Katy Perry
The "Firework" singer knows how to follow through with a theme! She exudes glamor and grace as she attends the 2018 Met Ball in a shimmery gold gown with massive angel wings.
Lily Collins
Following the theme, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between," Lily plays up the exaggerated proportions the designer is known for. Her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown is spot-on.
Rihanna
Hands down, the best look of the 2017 event. She's not the Met Ball queen for nothin'!
Cecilia Dean
Honoring the house of Chanel at the 2005 Met Gala, the fashion model and co-founder of Visionaire graces the red carpet with a Marie Antoinette-like gown. The gold detailing, silk pink ribbon and flashy ruffles give it extra oomph.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Yes, Carrie Bradshaw...umm, Sarah Jessica Parker! The Met Gala vet sizzles the red carpet with her H&M design and her jaw-dropping Philip Treacy headdress. This look totally exudes the theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass."
Kim Kardashian
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks like a vision in white in her one-of-a-kind Roberto Cavalli gown. From the dramatic feather train to the intricate beaded details and sheer bodice, this is a lewk!
Rihanna
Looking like a literal Pope in her jewel-encrusted Maison Margiela ensemble (complete with a papal tiara), RiRi truly embodies the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Kylie Jenner
The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul dazzles in this see-through, nude-colored Versace gown. If you look closely, you'll see it's adorned with jewels galore.
Lana Del Rey & Jared Leto
The "Lust for Life" songstress and 47-year-old actor dress for the occasion with their religious-inspired Gucci designs—Leto channels Jesus while Lana emulates the Lady of Sorrows—and that's the gospel of truth!
Anne Hathaway
Fit for a princess, this crystal-encrusted Valentino ball gown is straight out of a fairy tale, and while this theme was extraordinarily hard ("American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"), the Ocean's 8 star knocks it out of the park.
Janelle Monae
The 33-year-old singer-songwriter looks like an "electric lady" at the 2018 Met Gala with her black and white color-blocking gown and valero jacket by Marc Jacobs.
Eva Longoria
Longoria radiates the red carpet with her over-the-top ruffled Marchesa gown. The royal purple hue adds even more drama to the already magnificent design.
Karolina Kurkova
The supermodel brings the glitz and the glamour to the 2012 event with her a custom long-sleeved gold sequin gown, matching turban and clutch by Rachel Zoe.
The 2019 Met Gala is quickly approaching, and it's going to be chock full of outrageous looks. Since the theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," we can only imagine the wildly audacious styles set to hit the red carpet.
