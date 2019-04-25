Fake Heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin Found Guilty in Fraud Trial

A jury found fake German heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin guilty of fraud on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the jury deliberated over the numerous charges and evidence presented during the monthlong trial for quite some time before eventually voting to convict the SoHo grifter on charges of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services. Anna faces up to 15 years in prison for the second-degree grand larceny charge.

Anna also faces deportation to Germany because she overstayed her visa.

While the conviction brings an end to this chapter in Delvey's life, it is not the last people will hear of the woman who hired a stylist for her trial. Acclaimed writer and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is bringing to life the true story of how Anna Delvey found herself facing a future behind bars.