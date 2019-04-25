Fake Heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin Found Guilty in Fraud Trial

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 5:16 PM

Anna Delvey-Sorokin

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

A jury found fake German heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin guilty of fraud on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the jury deliberated over the numerous charges and evidence presented during the monthlong trial for quite some time before eventually voting to convict the SoHo grifter on charges of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services. Anna faces up to 15 years in prison for the second-degree grand larceny charge.

Anna also faces deportation to Germany because she overstayed her visa.

While the conviction brings an end to this chapter in Delvey's life, it is not the last people will hear of the woman who hired a stylist for her trial. Acclaimed writer and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is bringing to life the true story of how Anna Delvey found herself facing a future behind bars. 

The 28-year-old's story starts in New York City, where she somehow managed to convince the wealthy elite of the city that she was a German heiress. Using her skills of manipulation and charm, the blonde successfully scammed numerous people and banks out of at least $275,000. These funds were mainly used to pay for stays at upscale hotels and overzealous shopping trips at designer stores, but Delvey's end-goal appeared to be the creation of an elite members-only arts club. 

According to the New York Times, her defense attorney argued that the aspiring writer and socialite had every intention of repaying the friends and investors that she swindled out of their money. However, the lead prosecutor Catherine McCaw said, "Why would someone whose intent is other than criminal take all of these actions?"

Delvey will learn her fate when she returns to court for sentencing on May 9. 

