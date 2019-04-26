History is about to be made this weekend.

Game of Thrones' big battle against the Army of the Dead, which is a whopping hour and 20 minutes long, is happening on Sunday, and it's bound to be so much more than just a battle.

The whole thing took 50-some nights of outdoor shoots, plus weeks of soundstage filming, to complete and made the actors "miserable," as Iain Glen said. People are going to die in some hopefully epic ways, but there are also bound to be some twists as all the many seasons of clues about the Night King, the White Walkers, and the nature of dead people in the Seven Kingdoms finally come to a head. Plus, we might finally figure out what's up with the Three Eyed Raven Formerly Known as Bran.

Since it's all we can talk about in the office right now anyway (along with the Avengers and Taylor Swift), let's just throw out some of the E! News staff's favorite predictions (both legit and insane) about what kind of devastation we're all facing this Sunday.