We can already hear the wedding bells!

Turns out, mid-May is the perfect time to tie the knot because Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Thomas Kingston are saying "I do" a day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped the world with their long-awaited royal wedding on May 19, and it seems Lady Gabriella is following suit.

The 38-year-old bride-to-be will walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Sound familiar? Not only is it the spot where Prince Harry and Meghan got married, but it's also the same place Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wed last October. Windsor and Kingston were among the famous guests at their royal wedding.

However, unlike Meghan's larger-than-life ceremony, "Ella" (as those close to her call her) reportedly plans to keep things more intimate and smaller in scale. According to People, "It will be a private wedding for family and friends."