Las Vegas is where the party is at tonight!

For those who didn't already guess, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here and your favorite artists are coming together to celebrate the best in music.

Hosted by Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, the live award show will feature performances from Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi and many other talented artists.

Billboard and Telemundo are also expected to recognize Juan Luis Guerra with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Before the show kicks off inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion gracing the red carpet.