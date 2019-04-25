by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 4:46 PM
Las Vegas is where the party is at tonight!
For those who didn't already guess, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here and your favorite artists are coming together to celebrate the best in music.
Hosted by Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, the live award show will feature performances from Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi and many other talented artists.
Billboard and Telemundo are also expected to recognize Juan Luis Guerra with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Before the show kicks off inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion gracing the red carpet.
From the good, wild and downright crazy looks, we've got you covered in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.
David Becker/Getty Images
Pretty in pink! The Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female nominee turns heads for all the right reasons.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
We've got "Mad Love" for the singer's latest red carpet look in Las Vegas.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
We can't help but applaud the Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female nominee's latest look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
With more than 10 nominations, it's safe to say it could be a huge night for the Artist of the Year nominee.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Red carpet ready! Tonight's hostess with the mostest already deserves praise for her red carpet look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Before chatting with the biggest stars, the Latinx Now! co-host shows off her winning Las Vegas look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Stylist Roberto Cardenaz deserves credit for helping create another winning look on the E! News star.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
After getting red carpet ready with Neutrogena, the actress and model is ready for her close-up!
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The "Pomposo" singer knows how to own a red carpet.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Fans love her song "Quédate" and chances are they're going to love her latest look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The musician and pianist shows off her signature style at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Betty en NY star may just be in love with her outfit for the night.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Shades on, party on! The Urban Latin singer is ready for an epic night of performances.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The 100 Things to Do Before High School star proves she's a red carpet pro.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Before presenting a big award, the actor poses in a classic suit and tie.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
After celebrating Latin Billboards week in and around Las Vegas, it's time for the big show!
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The actress and model is all smiles while posing in her designer dress.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Wardrobe stylist Brandon Nicolas deserves credit for helping make the YouTube star look fabulous on the red carpet.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Someone's ready for the show! "On my way to Latin Billboard Awards!" the singer teased on Instagram. "#billboard #latinbillboards #music #musica #newmusic #newsong #artist #artista #model #modelo #fashion #moda #photography #style."
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
"#makeup by @marianafrontadomakeup and #hairstyle by @willymolinastyles," the TV host and influencer shared on Instagram before showing off her complete look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Fans know her as the "mother of Andipop." On this red carpet, she's a fashion star!
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"Latin Billboards #estesech #richmusic," the "Solita" singer shared on Instagram after walking the red carpet.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Wowing in white! The Telemundo reporter won't let hot temperatures stop her from wearing a glamorous look.
The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. on Telemundo.
(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
