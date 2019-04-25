Shannon Beador has officially finalized her divorce.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and ex-husband David Beador reached a private settlement in court on Wednesday, April 24, a source confirms to E! News.

"Shannon is happy this is finally over," the insider adds.

She alluded to the court hearing in an Instagram post, writing alongside a selfie of her and co-star Gina Kirschenheiter, "A tough day that ended in celebration and I ran into this friend..."

The settlement concludes about a year and a half of contentious divorce drama between Shannon and David, who share three teenage daughters together. The 55-year-old Bravolebrity announced her separation after 17 years of marriage in Oct. 2017 and filed for divorce two months later.

An insider shared with E! News at the time, "This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."