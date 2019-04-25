Kris Jenner Reveals Saint West Recently Ended Up in Emergency Room

Being a mom—or grandma—never ends.

When it comes to Kris Jenner's life, family is everything. And with nine grandchildren between her kids, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has plenty of stories and adventures to tell. Some of those tales, however, are a bit scarier than others.

When asked to share the most memorable late-night call she has received about her kids, Kris was quick to recall a recent incident.

"The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass," she shared with Refinery 29. "We ended up in the E.R., but all is well—we figured it out."

But there's another instance that was just as frightening.