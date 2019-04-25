Brie Larson makes a pretty cool Captain Marvel, but she'd make an even more awesome Jedi...or Sith.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Avengers: Endgame star and Oscar-winning actress and host Jimmy Fallon competed in a virtual reality game called Beat Saber, in which they took turns slashing targets with lightsaber-like laser swords to the beat of a song.

Larson was a natural, showcasing some pretty cat-like reflexes and kick-ass Jedi/Sith moves. The actress is a Star Wars fan and both that franchise and Marvel and its films are owned by Disney, so it would be an extra seamless transition to have her wield a lightsaber onscreen.

Larson told Fallon that her Avengers and Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson even showed her the lightsaber he used while filming the Star Wars prequel trilogy years ago, which made her emotional.