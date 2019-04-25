Ah, prom night. Nothing bad ever goes wrong, right? What could happen on Riverdale? Oh, you know, lots of chaos. E! News has your exclusive first look at the Wednesday, May 1 episode titled "Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night."

In the episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learned unsettling news about her father. As if that wasn't enough on her plat, she and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) encounter a snag in their plan to confront the Gargoyle King. Meanwhile, Mary (Molly Ringwald) is concerned by Archie's (KJ Apa) desire to take his boxing to the next level. The drama continues for Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and her campaign to be prom queen.