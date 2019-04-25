Getty Images/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 10:56 AM

Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry was initially kept so secret that even one of her longtime friends found out about it the same way the general public did.
One of them, Daniel Martin, a makeup artist who did her makeup for the couple's 2018 royal wedding, recalls reading about the romance, which Kensington Palace had confirmed in late 2016, in a newspaper.
In addition to working as her makeup artist, he was also one of the contributors to Meghan's lifestyle website The Tig, which she shut down in 2017, months before she and Harry got engaged.
"She's always working—she always has something to do," Daniel told Into the Gloss in a recent interview. "We started working on The Tig together and it was fun and growing...and then one day I looked up and she was dating a prince! I was in Greece at the time, and my husband was like, 'Your friend is on the paper.' She was literally on the front page of every newspaper in Greece, but everything was in Greek, so I was like, 'What is going on?' I didn't know!"
Daniel recalled how he first met Meghan "a little under a decade ago when Suits got picked up," referring to the USA Network series that made her famous. The duchess quit the show and her acting career last year.
"When I met her, it was just an instant connection," he said. "I knew what she wanted—it was one of those things where, she looked at herself in the mirror and was like, 'Oh my God, this is what I always wanted, but I didn't know how to get there.' From that experience, we just kept in touch."
Daniel recently visited Meghan and Harry at their new home, reports say. The two moved into a newly renovated Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle after leaving their apartment at Kensington Palace earlier this month, weeks before the expected arrival of their first child.
