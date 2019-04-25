Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals How He Learned About Her Relationship With Prince Harry

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Daniel Martin, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Getty Images/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry was initially kept so secret that even one of her longtime friends found out about it the same way the general public did.

One of them, Daniel Martin, a makeup artist who did her makeup for the couple's 2018 royal wedding, recalls reading about the romance, which Kensington Palace had confirmed in late 2016, in a newspaper.

In addition to working as her makeup artist, he was also one of the contributors to Meghan's lifestyle website The Tig, which she shut down in 2017, months before she and Harry got engaged.

"She's always working—she always has something to do," Daniel told Into the Gloss in a recent interview. "We started working on The Tig together and it was fun and growing...and then one day I looked up and she was dating a prince! I was in Greece at the time, and my husband was like, 'Your friend is on the paper.' She was literally on the front page of every newspaper in Greece, but everything was in Greek, so I was like, 'What is going on?' I didn't know!"

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Daniel recalled how he first met Meghan "a little under a decade ago when Suits got picked up," referring to the USA Network series that made her famous. The duchess quit the show and her acting career last year.

"When I met her, it was just an instant connection," he said. "I knew what she wanted—it was one of those things where, she looked at herself in the mirror and was like, 'Oh my God, this is what I always wanted, but I didn't know how to get there.' From that experience, we just kept in touch."

Daniel recently visited Meghan and Harry at their new home, reports say. The two moved into a newly renovated Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle after leaving their apartment at Kensington Palace earlier this month, weeks before the expected arrival of their first child.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry Steps Out With Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, ANZAC Day Service

Prince Harry Makes a Surprise Appearance as Royal Baby Watch Continues

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

The Startling Truth the Meghan Markle Birth Drama Has Revealed About William and Harry

Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrate Louis' 1st B-Day

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams

Serena Williams Reveals the Toughest Part of Planning Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Is Meghan Markle Running Sussex Royal Instagram Account?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.