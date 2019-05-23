Bikini Babes! See Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Sizzle in Sexy Bathing Suit Shots

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 23, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know how to bring the heat!

Whether they're lounging by a seashore or taking in rays at a pool, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars regularly spice things up with sultry swimsuits. And, while the twosome may be cousins, they're often twinning in beautiful bikinis.

In fact, after taking a deep dive on Instagram, it's safe to say that Nat and Liv have a bikini collection that'd make anyone jealous! True story.

Thankfully, fans will get a taste of Halcro and Pierson's killer style on the small screen when E!'s Relatively Nat & Liv series drops on Sunday, Jun. 2.

Watch

Met Gala: Nat and Liv's Take on Fashion's Biggest Night

For a closer look at Nat and Liv's hottest bikini moments, be sure to take a look at the images below.

Photos

Nat & Liv's Hottest Bikini Pics

Watch the premiere of Nat & Liv Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Bikinis , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dua Lipa, 2nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1607

Kendall Jenner Admits Kourtney Kardashian Is "Overstaying Her Welcome" Weeks After the Woolsey Fire

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Nat and Liv

From Vancouver to Los Angeles, Here Are Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's Go-To Hot Spots

Leyon Azubuike, Revenge Body, Trainers

Revenge Body: Meet the Trainers

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.