by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 23, 2019 5:00 AM
Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know how to bring the heat!
Whether they're lounging by a seashore or taking in rays at a pool, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars regularly spice things up with sultry swimsuits. And, while the twosome may be cousins, they're often twinning in beautiful bikinis.
In fact, after taking a deep dive on Instagram, it's safe to say that Nat and Liv have a bikini collection that'd make anyone jealous! True story.
Thankfully, fans will get a taste of Halcro and Pierson's killer style on the small screen when E!'s Relatively Nat & Liv series drops on Sunday, Jun. 2.
For a closer look at Nat and Liv's hottest bikini moments, be sure to take a look at the images below.
Watch the premiere of Nat & Liv Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m., only on E!
