Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know how to bring the heat!

Whether they're lounging by a seashore or taking in rays at a pool, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars regularly spice things up with sultry swimsuits. And, while the twosome may be cousins, they're often twinning in beautiful bikinis.

In fact, after taking a deep dive on Instagram, it's safe to say that Nat and Liv have a bikini collection that'd make anyone jealous! True story.

Thankfully, fans will get a taste of Halcro and Pierson's killer style on the small screen when E!'s Relatively Nat & Liv series drops on Sunday, Jun. 2.