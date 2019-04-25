Blake Lively can really rock a look—no matter its cost.

Thanks to a newly published InStyle interview, the Hollywood style star proved her fashion prowess when she revealed a little fib she used to tell back in the day.

While chatting with The Handmaid's Tale actress Sydney Sweeney for the magazine interview, Lively shared a style secret she kept early on.

"I read that you don't work with a stylist. How did you start developing relationships with designers?" Sweeney inquired. "I remember you wore a Forever 21 dress to one of your first red carpets."