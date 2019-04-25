Mark Consuelos Opens Up About Late Riverdale Co-Star Luke Perry

Mark Consuelos will always rememberLuke Perry as "one of the good ones."

On Wednesday, the CW aired the final episode of Riverdale that Perry filmed before his unexpected death from a stroke at age 52 in March. The actor played Fred Andrews, father of KJ Apa's character Archie Andrews, on all four seasons since the show's 2017 debut. Since season two, Consuelos has played antagonist Hiram Lodge, father of Camila Mendes's character Veronica Lodge. He met Perry more than a year ago, just before he joined the show.

"All the great things you've heard about Luke?" Consuelos, 48, told Esquire in comments posted on Thursday. "They're all true. That's who he was. He was an amazingly generous, kind person. You can't fake that. He was one of the good ones."