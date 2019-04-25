The death of Rebecca Zahau is returning to the spotlight thanks to Oxygen. The network is launching Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau, a new limited series, dedicated to her mysterious death just days after that of her boyfriend's son. One mansion, two deaths, all the questions.

Rebecca, at 32 years old, was found dead, hanging naked, bound and gagged in the courtyard of her billionaire boyfriend's mansion in July 2011 just two days after his 6-year-old son suffered a fatal accident while Rebecca watched him. Rebecca's cause of death? It was ruled a suicide. The new series follows a team of investigators including former prosecutor Loni Coombs, crime journalist Billy Jensen, and forensic criminologist Paul Holes as they take another look at the case. The series will reveal new evidence and include never-before-interviewed law enforcement officials.