Taylor Swift Confirms New Music and Teases Clues in Butterfly Mural

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 9:57 AM
Swifties, we have an announcement!
Taylor Swift has just announced that new music is on its way! The superstar singer is set to kick off a new musical era at midnight tonight. Ahead of a new song release, Swift appeared at The Gulch in Nashville. Amid greeting hundreds of fans in the crowd, Swift posed for photos in front of a butterfly mural, created by interactive street artist Kelsey Montague. The mural had the word "ME!" written in the middle of it.
"OK so we've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the mural," Swift explained on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "So I'm going to go show up. The butterfly mural is painted by Kelsey Montague who painted one of my favorite murals in New York. And, uh, let's go see what happens."
While addressing the crowd at the mural, Swift thanked her fans, saying, "You figured out the clue, no one knew we were coming."
She also teased, "This was one clue, we've got another clue coming tonight on ABC. So make sure to watch."
T.Swift later took to Instagram to tell her followers, "So... @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I've never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I'll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville."
Yep, I’m a goner. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/65qFRWw5XG— Allie Healy (@allieehealyy) April 25, 2019
Photos posted to social media, like the pictures above from Twitter user @allieehealyy, show Swift posing with the mural and greeting her Swifties.
Swift first hinted at her "next chapter" during her speech at the 2018 American Music Awards in October. After winning Favorite Pop/Rock Album for reputation, T.Swift took the stage to thank her Swifties for their support.
"Guys, I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And I'm so—to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one. I'm so happy that this means that you like this one. But I have to be really honest with you about something," the singer teased. "I'm even more excited about the next chapter."
Since that time, fans have been picking up on hints, making theories about possible new music. On April 13, Swift officially started a countdown clock, indicating that something special was happening on April 26.
We'll have to wait until midnight tonight to listen to Swift's latest hit!
Swift will be joining Robin Roberts tonight live from Nashville on 2019 NFL Draft on ABC, tonight, April 25 at 8:00-11:30 p.m. EDT.
