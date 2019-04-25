Unraveling Lil Xan's Latest Relationship Drama

Remember when Lil Xan was arguing with ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus about who may or may not have cheated during their months-long liason?

Well that was so 2018.

These days the Sound Cloud rapper is wrapped up in a new he said, she said romantic entanglement, this one involving his possibly current, possibly former fiancée Annie Smith. The way Smith sees it, though their relationship is as complicated as it is deep, they're still very much a thing.

"This beautiful angel is the love of my life," the YouTube personality wrote in an Apr. 24 post to her Instagram Stories. "My heart and soul. This morning when I woke up he just looked at me and said, 'Annie you know you are the most incredible person I've ever met right? You know I would do anything for you and I promise to give you the world.' My eyes were barely open from sleep. This is true love."

As for Xan, let's say he has open other ideas.

"It's just complicated as f--k right now, we in limbo or some s--t," he asserted during a recent return to the No Jumper podcast. Meaning their union was certainly off enough for him consider future prospects. "I want to date another celebrity," he shared. "I think imma go, like, the famous model route, like real famous model."