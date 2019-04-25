Is this 2008 or 2019? That is the question you'll ask yourself while watching this sneak peek from The Real Housewives of New York City.

In the below sneak peek, original RHONY cast member Jill Zarin returns to play tennis with Luann de Lesseps in a scene straight out of season one…in season 11. After Jill's dog gets whacked with a ball (?!), Jill takes a break from serving balls to get down to serving up the dramatic questions about Luann's sobriety.

"I have a question for you with your sobriety: How do you handle being in a nightclub situation?" Jill asks the cabaret singer.