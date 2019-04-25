Rami Malek Joins Daniel Craig in Bond 25: All the Casting Details

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 6:33 AM

Rami Malek, Time Gala 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Bond 25 has officially kicked off production!

On Thursday morning, the cast of the highly-anticipated James Bond film was revealed. Joining Daniel Craig in the upcoming film will be Rami Malek, Billy MagnussenAna De ArmasDavid DencikLashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah. Additionally, Ralph FiennesRory KinnearBen WhishawNaomie HarrisLéa Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright are returning for the new film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The cast reveal took place during a livestream event from Jamaica, where part of the movie is set to be filmed. Malek, who will play the villain in Bond 25, joined the event via a video message as he was unable to make it to Jamaica for the launch.

"I'm stuck here in New York in production, but I'm very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew so very soon," the Oscar winner, who is filming Mr. Robot, said in the message. "And I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing." 

In addition to Jamaica, Bond 25 is set to film in Norway, London and Italy.

Take a look at the video above to get all of the details on Bond 25!

