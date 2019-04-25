Spotted: a soon-to-be dad!

As the wait continues for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby, the future first-time dad quelled some of the baby anticipation on Thursday when he made a surprise appearance at the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand and honors the sacrifices made by all the men and women who have served.

Harry joined his famous sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who was previously announced to attend. However, Harry had been left out of the announcement, giving fans a welcome surprise amid the royal baby fervor. After all, if Prince Harry is out and about, the royal baby can't possibly have arrived yet, right?