by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 12:55 PM
Get ready for Rose Buds.
That's the admittedly clever title of a digital reality series that's coming soon to Kinetic Content TV's Youtube page, starring Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Emmy Tolbert, and Ashley's sister Lauren Iaconetti, produced by Kinetic Content. It's essentially a docu-series about life after The Bachelor, built mostly around Ashley and Jared moving in together and preparing for their wedding alongside their best Bachelor Nation friends.
People first reported the news after Ashley posted a short promo on Instagram, and here's what we know about the series so far.
The entire series is six episodes, and the first two episodes will debut on May 8 at 6 p.m. ET.
Per Kinetic Content: "In the series premiere of Rose Buds we catch up with Ashley and Jared as they merge their lives with Jared finally moving in. Ashley's sister and room-mate, Lauren, will be re-introduced, and fans will watch as Jared has to acclimate to living with his newly-engaged fiancé, her sister and their two dogs. We will follow Jade and Tanner's stressful cross country move to make Los Angeles their permanent home, and their emotional road to baby number two. Nick and Dean make appearances as they continue cultivating their professional endeavors, and embark on epic adventures. Fans will be thrilled to see additional familiar faces throughout the season. Make sure to mark your calendars for an adrenaline-packed season finale that will leave you wiping away tears and picking your jaw up off the floor.
Rose Buds will highlight the lives of this dynamic group of friends in various stages of love, marriage and career. It's a look at these individuals and relationships beyond the walls of the famous mansion they all met in."
"I feel like everyone loves seeing the friendships that form on the show, but we never get enough in the one hour and 20 minutes of air time," Iaconetti told People. "I think this is why people love seeing the alums together on Instagram."
Rose Buds premieres May 8, The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 13, and then Bachelor in Paradise will follow soon after, meaning it's going to be one heck of a Bachelor summer.
