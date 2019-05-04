Look Back at the Biggest Stars of the 1999 Met Gala

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

Whitney Houston, Met Gala 1999

At the 1999 Met Gala, the stars were partying like it was...1999.

Guests included actress now considered '90s icons, such as Jennifer Love HewittChristina Ricci and Minnie Driver. Pop legend Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, attended the Met Gala with then-husband Bobby BrownJennifer Lopezarrived with then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" CombsJerry Seinfeld brought along wife Jessica Seinfeld, two weeks before their wedding.

The 1999 Met Gala celebrated the launch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's "Rock Style" exhibition. There, guests Liv Tyler and designer Stella McCartney proved they are indeed rock royalty.

Things were different at the Met Gala in 1999. Simpler. Celebs did not dress as outrageously as they have at Met Galas in recent years. It was more glitz, more glam, less shock. The fashion was also, as it always is at the Met Gala, gorgeous.

See photos of stars at the 1999 Met Gala.

Met Gala 1999 - Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver

The actress is all smiles in sparkling silver.

Met Gala 1999 - Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron

The actress showcases a sparkling look.

Met Gala 1999 - Monica

Monica

The singer is all smiles in this printed dress.

Donatella Versace, 1999 Met Gala

Donatella Versace

The fashion designer actually debuted this dress a year before Jennifer Lopez made headlines with it at the 2000 Grammys.

Met Gala 1999 - Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley

Liz channeled Angelina Jolie before that was a thing.

Met Gala 1999 - Jennifer Lopez and Sean Puffy Combs

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs

The singer and actress and her then-boyfriend make it a date night.

Met Gala 1999 - Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld

The actor appears with his then-fiancé, then known as Jessica Sklar.

Met Gala 1999 - Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci

The Addams Family star channels Elsa.

Met Gala 1999 - Natasha Richardson

Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson

The actor appears with his wife, a decade before her death.

Met Gala 1999 - Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner was a brunette!

Met Gala 1999 - Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star puts the yin in the yang.

Met Gala 1999 - Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich

The actress showcases a daring look.

Met Gala 1999 - Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

The late singer and her-then husband make it a date night.

Met Gala 1999 - Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston

The Addams Family star wows in a slinky silk dress.

Met Gala 1999 - Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The '90s icon showcases a sexy angelic look.

Met Gala 1999 - Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney

Steven Tyler and Paul McCartney's daughters aren't wrong.

Met Gala 1999 - Lil Kim

Lil' Kim

Pretty in pink!

Met Gala 1999 - Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Vogue's famous editor-in-chief appears with her signature sunglasses.

The 2019 Met Gala takes place on May 6.

