Lil Xan is opening up about the ongoing drama surrounding his relationship with Annie Smith.

In an interview with No Jumper, the rapper is getting real about his infidelities, reported pregnancy and miscarriage, and his journey to sobriety.

First things first, the artist addresses the salacious rumors surrounding his relationship with Annie Smith. Since the pair started dating late last year, they have gone through their fair share of ups and downs, including the reveal of their pregnancy and wedding plans in February. However, that happy news was quickly dampened by accusations of sharing false sonogram photos. At the time, Annie told E! News that a girl photoshopped the sonogram photo with "another persons name, year, birthday etc, and uploaded them to Google."

Then in April, in an unfortunate series of events, Annie claimed she miscarried their unborn child. "i wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you," Annie wrote in a post about the miscarriage.