SUBSCRIBE
ON SNAPCHAT!

Watch LADYGANG's Jac Vanek Squeeze Chicken Liver Out of a Dirty Gym Sock During "What's in the Box?"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's a dick in a sock in a box!

Kidding, it's a chicken liver in a sock in a box. Either way, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin still get a major kick out of Jac Vanek's anatomical suggestion during a particularly slimy round of "What's In the Box?" featuring the LADYGANG front and center.

Mediated by E!'s What the Fashion host Justin Martindale, the rules are pretty straightforward. And extraordinarily hands-on: Basically, the team crowds around what looks like an oversized shadowbox facing the camera while one lucky participant blindly sticks her arm in to feel around for what's inside. Each round touts a different "mystery" item that the women are tasked with identifying. And much like the popular Halloween party game, it's not for the faint of heart.

Creatively packaged chicken livers aside—Jac guessed "limp dick inside a sock," for the record—figuring out what's actually in the box turns out to be a lot easier said than done.

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

"Is it edible?!" Becca squeals mid-way through the LADYGANG's new video, while she has both hands partly submerged in a multi-layered bowl of earthworms. (Three different species, according to Justin.)  

"Yes," Jac tells her, snapping a pic of the box's contents. "It is edible."

"Do you swear it's not alive?!" Becca cries, turning to Keltie.

"I swear it's not the chicken skin," her friend shrugs, clearly still feeling some kind of way about the scaly slab of salmon skin she unearthed from a pile of dirty towels during an earlier round. Keltie's official guess was "chicken skin" though, which is honestly pretty impressive notwithstanding the circumstances.

See the ladies touch lots of gnarly mystery objects—no more live ones, though—in the video above!

Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Justin Martindale , What the Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1604

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "Soulmates"? A Bali Healer Seems to Think So!

Suki Waterhouse

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West's Cutest Pictures

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Mandy Moore

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.