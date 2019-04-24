Denise Richards Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Charlie Sheen

As if co-parenting with a divorced partner wasn't challenging enough,Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen now have teenagers on their hands.

The 48-year-old actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 53-year-old former Two and a Half Men actor were married between 2002 and 2006 and split while she was pregnant with their second child, Lola, in 2005. She is now 13 and Richards and Sheen are also parents to daughter Sam, 15.

While their post-marital relationship has had its ups and downs, the two have remained dedicated to co-parenting their daughters, and naturally, compromises tend to be made. On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards tells Sam that she can't date until she's 16. She then calls Sheen to ask what he thinks and he tells her he would trust her judgment if a guy asked her out to a dance.

"What didn't air was Charlie saying he wanted supervision on the party bus that they wanted to take and all the other stuff that was involved, and he wanted to meet the boy which, that didn't happen either," Richards said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show on Tuesday. "I did let her go. But it's hard raising teenagers, especially in Los Angeles. It's a very different thing, growing up here."