The battle, yes the battle you've been waiting for, is here. It's Game of Thrones' battle of Winterfell.

Get your first look at new images from the third episode of Game of Thrones season eight depicting a very concerned looking Jon Snow (Kit Harington), a pissed off looking Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and a fierce Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) below.

This seems to be the battle everybody talked about, the battle that took weeks to film, the battle that really tested the resolve of that cast and crew.