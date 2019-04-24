TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the Elite 8

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 12:00 PM

TVs Top Couples, Elite 8

This is where things get really tricky. 

TV's Top Couple is down to the elite 8, when friends and foes alike must face off for a spot in the final four. As always, your votes are what will get them there. 

In this third to last round, we've got some serious showdowns between Wynonna Earp's Waverly and Nicole and Shameless' Ian and Mickey, then Schitt's Creek's David and Patrick are up against Claire and Jamie from Outlander, while Shadowhunters' Magnus and Alec will go head to head against Emily and Alison of the Pretty Little Liars universe, and Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia's Aristoteles and Temo will face off against Amar a Muerte's Juliana and Valentina.

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Like we said, this one's tough. 

As always, you can vote for as many as you want as many times as you want, and the hashtag to keep your fellow fans in the loop is #TVsTopCouple. 

Ready...Set...You're not even reading this anyway. 

TV's Top Couple 2019: Elite 8
Waverly and Nicole or Ian and Mickey?
68.0%
32.0%
David and Patrick vs. Claire and Jamie
50.2%
49.8%
Magnus and Alec vs. Emily and Alison
46.6%
53.4%
Aristoteles and Temo vs. Juliana and Valentina
53.4%
46.6%

This round will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25. 

