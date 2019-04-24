On Double Shot at Love, there's a twist to the old Jersey Shore GTL saying. Now, it's gym, tan, air your dirty laundry.

In the exclusive sneak peek of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore bros task a group of contestants with pairing up confessions with the corresponding lady. Some of the confessions include, "bites toenails," "married after nine months," "was a fat kid" and "has hairy toes."

Come for the confessions, stay for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino reacting to the big reveals.