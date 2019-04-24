Fans Are Convinced Chris Hemsworth Misspelled His Name at Avengers Handprint Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 11:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Hemsworth

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Not even superheroes are perfect with their hands!

As excitement continues to build for the release of Avengers: Endgame, many cast members decided to mark the occasion in a special way.

How about a nice handprint ceremony outside Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre?

Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner were some of the stars happy to participate. But it's Chris Hemsworth's handprint that has pop culture fans chatting.

After observing pictures of Chris' name, some are convinced that the actor forgot the "t" in Hemsworth. "Did chris hemsworth misspell his last name or tried to squeeze all the letters in so they would fit?" one Twitter user wrote.

Photos

Party Pics: Hollywood

Another social media user added, "How is it that they practiced writing their names and putting their handprint and yet Chris Evans AND Chris Hemsworth both f--ked up their names."

Chris Hemsworth

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Okay, that last message is a bit dramatic. But it is true that the cast was able to practice before the big ceremony.

According to a photo obtained by Buzzfeed, Chris ran out of space to include the "s" in Evans during a trial run. But as they always say, practice makes perfect.

Ultimately, nobody was harmed in the making of this handprint ceremony and fans can soon see the finished product at Hollywood & Highland.

Until then, all signs and initial reviews point to the Avengers: Endgame being a can't miss movie event for pop culture fans.

"This movie's gonna blow ya socks off," Chris teased on Instagram after attending the Hollywood premiere earlier this week with wife Elsa Pataky. "#avengersendgame #marvel."

See it on the big screen this Friday at a theatre near you.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Movies , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Outlander

What's Coming to Netflix in May 2019: New Offerings Include Outlander

Cardi B Shows Off Her Insane Abs

The 100

The 100, Roswell Reboot and More Get New Seasons From The CW

Sam Smith

Sam Smith Unable to Perform at Billboard Music Awards Due to Vocal Strain

Hailey Bieber Reflects on Her Struggle With Anxiety

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams' Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.