So much for Netflix and chill...because it's about to get 10 times hotter.

Seasons one and two of the sultry Starz adventure-fantasy series Outlander, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will be released on Netflix in May. The show is currently on its fifth season.

Other new offerings include the debut of Renée Zellweger's first major TV project, the thriller series What/If, from Revenge creator Mike Kelley.

Other offerings include Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five-centered show When They See Us and the documentary Knock Down the House, which focuses on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other women running for Congress. In addition, you will be able to catch some beloved films such as Dumb and Dumber, The Dark Crystal, the Matrix movies and Wedding Crashers.

Dead to Me is another new Netflix original series set to debut in May. The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate and Freaks and Geeks' Linda Cardellini.